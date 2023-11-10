After the renewal of Manuel Locatelli, his agent spoke about the Juventus midfielder’s choice to continue his adventure

Interviewed with Tmw, Stefano CastelnuovoManuel’s attorney Locatellispoke about the renewal of the latter with the Juventus. Here are his words: “It was the will of both parties, for this reason we managed to reach the agreement in a short time. He is very comfortable in the environment, for this reason it was very easy to continue in this company and sign the contract renewal. Manuel has offers in every transfer session but his first choice is always there Juventus“.

Castelnuovo he continued: “He has always dreamed of being able to win something with a prestigious club like the Juventus, is his goal. He is working, even outside of training sessions, in terms of achievement. He would like to be more decisive with assists and goals and is also working a lot on free kicks.”

