What will the Juve 2024/25 Home, Away and Third shirts be? The very first previews published by LaMagliaBianconera

There is still a long way to go until the end of the season but the Juve he’s already starting to think about it next year. On Instagram LaMagliaBianconera has in fact revealed the first projections of what the shirts could be Home, Away e Third 2024/25. The first shirt is very classic: black and white stripes in full Juventus stylebut slightly thicker than this season’s.

The second shirt, however, is very different and its main color should be yellow, together with gray and pink. There is also a pattern not better identified at the moment (perhaps a paint drip effect).

Simplicity and classicism for the third shirt, which could be completely black with gold details. If confirmed, however, the peculiarity would be the Juventus logo, which would not be the contemporary one but the historic 80s zebra.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

November 6 – 9.20am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED