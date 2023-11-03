Suara.com – Player of Dutch-Indonesian descent, Justin Hubner, responded regarding the news that his naturalization process was in the final stages. The player will soon reunite with Rafael Struick and Ivar Jenner in the Indonesian National Team.

Shocking news came from PSSI which apparently was secretly continuing the naturalization process for Justin Hubner. In fact, they previously said that the change of citizenship of the Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21 defender had been cancelled.

The announcement of Justin Hubner’s naturalization continues and is even in the final stages, conveyed directly by the General Chair of PSSI, Erick Thohir in a post on Instagram, Friday (3/11/2023) evening WIB.

Player of Indonesian descent, Justin Hubner (front right) is the captain of the Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21 team. (Instagram/@justinhubner5)

“Just waiting for the president’s decision and taking the oath of citizenship for the Republic of Indonesia. Hopefully all stages will run smoothly to advance Indonesian football,” wrote Erick Thohir.

Justin Hubner immediately responded to the news from Erick Thohir. He embedded an emoticon with two hands forming a heart sign in the comments column of the upload of the man who is also the Minister of BUMN.

Not only visiting Erick Thohir’s Instagram account, the 20 year old defender also responded in the comments column uploaded to the @PSSI Instagram account. He put an index finger emoticon on his lips. The emoticon describes his style of celebration when scoring a goal.

Ivar Jenner and Justin Hubner (pssi.org)

If the naturalization process goes smoothly, Justin Hubner will soon be reunited with his two colleagues, namely Rafael Struick and Ivar Jenner, who first completed the naturalization process and have even made their debut with the U-23 National Team and the Indonesian National Team at senior level.

It was previously reported that Hubner had canceled his naturalization following the removal of Indonesia’s status as host of the U-20 World Cup at the end of March.

At that time, PSSI argued that the players were asking for something that the federation could not afford. Apart from that, Hubner also received a call to the Dutch U-21 national team.

Justin Hubner was born in Den Bosch, Netherlands, on September 14 2003. He has Indonesian ancestry through his father who comes from Jakarta, while his mother is of Dutch descent.