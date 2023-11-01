Well, actually today there are 105 days left for all the channels in Spain broadcast through DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) to broadcast in HD or high definition quality. After several inexplicable moratoriums by the government, we will finally have the minimum quality that should be acceptable in 2023 for television channels. We tell you what will the process be like until then.

In a matter of three or so months, DTT will be transmitted only in HD, which means higher image and sound quality. This implies that we will say goodbye once and for all to the standard or SD quality that is still offered on some channels right now. From the government They urge that “those citizens who still do not have a television or receiver compatible with HD will have to renew their equipment if they wish to continue watching DTT channels.”

A change that has taken too long

Due to the exceptional situation of COVID-19 and then due to an inexplicable decision by the government, the change will finally occur on February 14, 2024. Although it was initially scheduled for January 1 of this year, that will finally be the date on which all channels must adapt their signal so as not to violate this mandatory mandate throughout the national territory.

The government explains that “SD channels will disappear completely, with the aim of saving bandwidth, something crucial for the transmission of 4K content and directly related to the expansion of 5G networks in the country.”

All this and much more is reflected in royal decree 391/2019 of June 21, which includes all the keys to the deployment of high definition through Spanish digital terrestrial television. Any digital multiplex, whatever its scope of coverage, must evolve its broadcasts to high definition on the agreed date.

Requirements to watch DTT in HD

A priori, it is difficult for the change to affect many citizens. Televisions with HD DTT tuners have been sold for many years and the stock of adapted models is enormous. However, here we have the necessary requirements to continue watching television without problems from February 14, 2024:

HD compatible TV

If you do not have a compatible television, HD DTT decoder or tuner DTT antenna suitable and in good condition to receive HD broadcasts Quality cabling Perform configuration and channel search

If you receive the service through SAT-TDT For shaded areas, the client must have a TDTSAT HD receiver. If you have one in SD quality, you must call an authorized dealer to change it or you will stop watching the channels. In all cases, citizens can contact the Digital Television Service Office at 901201004.