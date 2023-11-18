Jusant it is a journey inside an ancient civilization, where we will learn about the past and discover what happened to those who lived in those that now they are ruins. It’s a very quiet and contemplative game, but that doesn’t mean it’s boring, thanks to its gameplay. Let’s delve into this climb with the review of Jusant, developed by Don’t Nod.

A vanished civilization

Jusant takes back what is there trend of recent games, and reverses it. In fact it is a game where it comes from narrated everything very silentlycontrary to what happens with many software houses, they prefer to take the player by the hand, telling in detail what is happening around him.

Our goal will be to scale a huge pile of rocks, which look like houses from an ancient civilization. From here we will learn how this civilization was structured and above all to understand what happened. Yes, because all around these rocks there is only desert and desolation, a place where there used to be water which then started to recede, so much so that it disappeared into thin air. It will be our job to understand what happened, and why something so spectacular happened like the disappearance of the sealeaving only memories.

This is somewhat the main theme of “Jusant” which, as the game developers tell us at the beginning of the adventure, means “to lower”a word mainly used in the maritime sector.

Climb to understand

The gameplay of Jusant is very simple, at its base. In fact you will simply have to climb the big “mountain” in front of you, and the controls are simple to understand and also decidedly responsive. But how do you scale? Very simple: the left trigger will be your left hand and the right trigger will be your right hand, so you will have to alternate them to hook from rock to rock.

You will have one with you corda however it will prevent you from falling down and dying, but this will not be of infinite length, and will gradually change color, from purple to light blue. The rope will also be the one who will make you save the checkpointand above all it will be useful for run on the walls.

Obviously everything is managed by one stamina bar very similar to that of Breath of the Wild or Genshin Impact, which can be recharged by stopping for a moment. As you progress through the adventure, it will be possible to exploit new skills, such as jumping further, or your partner who can make the plants reachable and climbable. These are just some of them, but there are others too.

The system of commands and the stamina management They are made really good, and it is possible to understand everything necessary right from the start of the game. Everything is accompanied by a camera that always manages to follow the movements, and moves away or closer as needed.

The game world is structured so that as you progress through the adventure, environmental puzzles always become more difficultand you will necessarily have to use the entire “arsenal” of skills at your disposal to reach the top.

The game It has no dialoguebut during exploration you can find secret rooms with murals or other types of “collectibles”, which will they will tell a little about the ancient people who lived within those walls, and what happened to the sea.

But what is it like to see?

Jusant has a beautiful look, thanks to its not very bright colors and the choice made by the developers regarding the graphic style: a cartoon style which manages to be unique, in its simplicity. Just like the whole game.

Il audio sector it’s excellent: the sound design is always spot on and manages to give the feeling of fatigue that the character is facing – who doesn’t have a precise identity – also assisting the immersiveness. The same can be said of music, which always appears at the right time and manages to be “ethereal”, so much so that it almost makes you think you are in a place out of this world.

We can say that Jusant is not a game for everyone, given that at times it seems like a Death Stranding (but without the cutscenes), given that the story unfolds before you climb after climb, checkpoint after checkpoint. The ethereal atmosphere of the title is certainly similar to games like Journey, which marked the PlayStation 3 era. We are not at those levels, but we can certainly tell you that if you liked that title, this will give you very similar sensations.