The Granata coach after the 1-1 draw with Monza: “It’s a clear penalty, you can’t help but call it regardless of the fact that the player doesn’t jump”

Juric starts from the end. In recovery Lazaro is caught in the area, he doesn’t dive and the action continues. When the Granata coach reviews the dynamics he blurts out: “It’s a clear penalty, you can’t help but whistle it beyond the fact that Lazaro doesn’t jump. It’s a scandalous decision. It happened against Monza last year too.” Juric then absolves Gineitis for the mistake on the goal: “He played a good game, he works well, in the goal action his position was correct but then he made that mistake and we paid for it. Overall, however, I am satisfied with the our test. For 4-5 games we have been playing good football, we have made choices and we have regrouped.”