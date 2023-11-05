Thus the Granata coach on the eve of the match against Sassuolo: “I am convinced that this is the right path”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

November 5 – Turin

He feels that after the rediscovered game, this could be the moment to put in a positive streak. Ivan Juric spoke in the evening, on the eve of the home match against Sassuolo: his Torino have the convincing victory in Lecce behind them, they are now expected by the meeting with the Emilians and then by Monza before the break. The ranking is short, there is a real possibility of joining the train of teams fighting for Europe. “Until today we have had a very difficult calendar, which concluded with the victory in Lecce where we did very well – reflects the Turin coach, Ivan Juric -. Now we have two games against teams at our level: we will try to put in good performances and add points to the standings.”

trust

—

From Lecce onwards, Toro made a decisive move towards 3-5-2, and Juric found a more square and solid team. “In this period I see many positive things, few negative ones – underlines the coach -. I watched the Italian Cup match against Frosinone again and I must say that I liked it a lot: the episodes were just shot badly.” Juric is therefore optimistic: “I am very confident. Throughout my life I have always relied on training. And for some time now I have seen that the group has the right continuity in its work. I am convinced that this is the right path.” He adds: “I see the right people: I am convinced that the team will do well. After the match against Inter we took the right path, then came the victory in Lecce and I liked the last one too: I saw what I wanted to see. The group has been united for a long time, I am a satisfied coach because there is great participation and desire to improve. Everyone is working well and the group is responding in the right way.”

double center forward

—

Juric will be disqualified tomorrow, deputy Paro will be on the bench. The orientation is to confirm the formation with the double center forward: “I like this path, we are creating a lot even if we are unable to score goals with the attackers. Obviously if those two aren’t there (Zapata and Sanabria, ed.), everything changes because it’s not possible to force someone to play in that position.” Tomorrow morning there will be the finishing touches in which he will resolve the very last doubts: “I have to evaluate who has recovered after the last two matches”. He will make some further reflections on Zapata who, however, does not seem in doubt: “Tomorrow morning I will talk to him and decide whether to start him from the start. I want to understand his form together with him.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

pilgrims

—

Today Pellegri carried out differentiated training, “let’s see tomorrow if he can be used”: he will almost certainly at least be called up. On Vojvoda he says “he is one of those who did 120 minutes, I have to understand how he is”. And on Tameze he opens up to the solution as a centre-right defender in the three-man line: “He has had good games in this position”. He closes on the Vlasic hypothesis as a left midfielder: “It’s a suitable position for him: Nikola is a splendid boy, he’s working great and will soon find benefits: we’re all convinced that he’ll soon unlock himself and go back to being as devastating as he was before” .

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 8:13 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED