Not even the objective state of precariousness of the back line, which after Djidji and Schuurs has to do without Rodriguez, manages to worry Ivan Juric. A coach who appeared once again enthusiastic about his Bull this evening. “I have found confidence and positivity again because for a month now my players have started training well again. Against Sassuolo we dominated and it is very difficult to see something like that in Serie A.” So the bar can be raised above the 53 points of last season. “There is a desire to improve in all of us. Maybe we will still encounter ups and downs, sometimes they are inevitable, but I have seen the right spirit again, the one that had not been there in the previous months and which had led me to certain considerations marked by disappointment”.

He is a Taurus who can achieve the initial goal: to always do more, to always do better. “A very difficult match awaits us in Monza, it will be very tough. But trust will not be lacking. And with trust those human aspects that make a team: closeness to your teammate, desire to fight to the end, cohesion, aggressiveness. Well, initially we were We were deficient precisely in these aspects which are the basis of the game. But we already found them with Inter. And then the successes against Lecce and Sassuolo came to confirm this.”

There is 90% of Rodriguez missing, but an attempt to recover him at the last minute will be made until Saturday morning, and no Ricci, for sure. “Samu is injured, we’ll lose him for a while. As for Rodri, let’s see what happens in the next few hours. We’ll certainly have him back after the break.” Without the captain, Buongiorno will slide to the left, with Zima in the middle and Tameze again as the right-handed scorer. “This is a solution already tested with Sassuolo, alternatively we can move Vojvoda back”, leaving Buongiorno in the middle and Zima on the right. “Zima’s knee is improving thanks to targeted training. He will get better and better.” So he will be employed from the start in Brianza, we just need to understand in which role: will he lead the department? “Monza attacks differently from Sassuolo, they are really very strong and it will be very tough for us”, reiterates the Croatian helmsman.

The one on defenders is a last minute choice which also involves the midfield structure. Because if Tameze were still used as a full-back, Vlasic would have a better chance of starting from the start in a quintet also made up of Bellanova, Ilic, Linetty and Vojvoda. “Tameze is playing splendidly, I am very, very satisfied with his ability to adapt and his performance. He is an example for everyone.” Up front the Sanabria-Zapata tandem is very confirmed. “I see that they get along well together, on Monday we built a lot of scoring opportunities also with shots from outside the area. We are moving forward on this path” confirms the Granata coach.

Juric spoke about the meeting he had yesterday with a delegation of fans. “It was great, because we stayed talking for more than half an hour. I explained that at the final whistle I made an instinctive gesture in which I summarized the accumulated tension and also the environmental difficulty that my players had to face to that initial absence of our fans in the stands and their subsequent chants: for a coach it is certainly not pleasant to listen to criticisms shouted at his players. I found in front of me very good guys who love Torino and want it to be increasingly competitive, always higher. Which is our goal. I’m sorry if anyone felt offended by my behavior but I saw that they understood me and therefore we can continue the relationship between the team and its public, which has always been very important “. Peace made, in short.

