Jurassic World Evolution 2 receives a Cretaceous predator DLC that includes the Concavenator “Pepito”, the famous dinosaur discovered in Spain, in the province of Cuenca.

Jurassic World Evolution 2the simulation game from Frontier Developments in which you can create your own Jurassic Parkreceive a new DLC pack Cretaceous Predatorsanother of the many paid expansions that the game has received since its launch two years ago.

This Jurassic World Evolution 2 pack makes us especially excited because, among the four new species of dinosaurs included, is the Concavenatorcommonly known as “Pepito”.

This large predator, known for the “hump” on its back, and whose function is unknown, will not be found in books prior to 2010, since it is a very recent discovery that was made in The Hoyas, Cuenca.

The other three dinosaurs of this DLC, on sale for 7,95 eurosson the Gigantoraptor, the Utahraptor and the Tarbosaurusin addition to five variants, or “skins” of movies based on other movies, these free.

Concavenator, the most famous dinosaur discovered in Spain

The Concavenator was first discovered in 2003, and the description of the species was published in 2010. It is the most complete dinosaur specimen ever found in the Iberian Peninsula.

This six-meter-long theropod lived in what is now the province of Cuenca, Spain, considered a predecessor of Carcharodontosaurus, a species of dinosaur common in sites in Asia and North America.

But a dinosaur with such a “strange” appearance has never been seen before, with a narrow ridge in the back. Some representations place a sail around the crest, but the most common, and the one chosen by the video game, is that of the pointed “hump.”

This dinosaur, by the way, made a small appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the installment directed by JA Bayona, although not as a “resurrected” specimen, but as a model in the museum.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 It came out in November 2021, and has since received seven expansion packs, featuring dinosaurs based on designs from the Jurassic World Dominion movie or the Camp Cretaceous series, as well as other species of dinosaurs, pterosaurs, and marine reptiles.