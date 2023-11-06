Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, with the Jurassic Park games for NES, SNES, Game Boy and Mega Drive, already has a digital release date: November 22, at the price of 29.99 euros.

This compilation will be released on November 22th in digital format for (let it be known) Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox. At the moment there has been no announcement from Limited Run Games, its publisher, but its listing has already been leaked in the American eShop or in the European PS Store, at the price of 29,99 euros.

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection includes versions of NES, Game Boy, SNES y Mega Drive (Genesis) of the following games:

Jurassic Park Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition

These games have the same graphics and content as the originals, but with some additions and quality of life improvements: save points for each game, new in-game maps and other tweaks that make them more playable today.

There are adventure, action and platform games in 2D isometric view, controlling Alan Grant or even the Velociraptor in some games.

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection also in physical format

This compilation was originally only announced on Physical format. Behind it is Limited Run Games, which recently, in addition to creating physical and collector’s editions of indie or retro games, has also created its own software, remastering games using its own engine. Carbon Engine (created in collaboration with Modern Vintage Gamer).

In September, reservations (already sold out) for the physical Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection were opened for Switch, PlayStation y Xbox, in simple and collector’s editions. They even announced cartridges for NES, SNES and Game Boy…

Now it is finally confirmed that these games are also going to be released in digital format, and we already know what will be released on November 22 at a price of 29.99 euros.