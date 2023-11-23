Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection is now available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC, albeit with some painful omissions of Jurassic Park games.

The first video games of Jurassic Parkreleased on 8 and 16-bit consoles in 1993 or 1994, following the release of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster film, have been re-released today in a deluxe compilation.

Created by Limited Run Games, Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection includes seven Jurassic Park games, released in Game Boy, NES, SNES y Sega Mega Drive (Genesis).

Hoy, November 22ththis compilation is available in digital format for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, at the price of 29,99 eurosalthough on Switch there is a 10% discount, only during launch day.

The games included (and excluded) from Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection includes versions of NES, Game Boy, SNES y Mega Drive (Genesis) of the following games:

Jurassic Park (NES) Jurassic Park (Game Boy) Jurassic Park SNES Jurassic Park Mega Drive Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues SNES Jurassic Park Parte 2: The Chaos Continues Game Boy Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition Mega Drive

These games have the same graphics and content as the originals, but with some additions and quality of life improvements: save points for each game, new in-game maps and other tweaks that make them more playable today.

There is everything, although the SNES stands out especially, which, as reported in Nintendo Life, had a striking mix of isometric and first-person action and spectacular graphics at that time.

Despite this, many fans are lamenting that this pack is a Lost opportunity to include other classic Jurassic Park games that may be less known, but more interesting, starting with the Mega CD adventurea graphic adventure with FMV scenes and more focused on the puzzles and tension of the movie and the book… than on shooting around the island.

Games have not been included either. The Lost Worldthe 1997 film (it sticks to those related to the original film, which turns 30), nor in the most original 3DO version.

Will there be a sequel with more Jurassic Park classics on modern consoles in the future? Will they remaster Trespasser, one of the only Jurassic Park survival horror with innovative physics? At the moment, Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection is already on sale for Switch, PlayStation y Xbox…and for NES, SNES and Game Boy.