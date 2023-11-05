It seems that today there is more than interesting news for nostalgic fans. This is the announcement of a new Jurassic Park compilation. Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection!

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1993 Jurassic Park film, Limited Run Games has officially announced its next collection of classic Jurassic Park games. Now its date has been confirmed, at least in digital format. It will be released on the eShop for $29.99 on November 22, 2023. There is also a physical edition on the way, although we do not know if it will be released on the same date.

We recently learned of the inclusion of two more titles to the Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection: “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition”. These popular Sega Genesis games will join previous NES, Game Boy and SNES versions of the series. Both will feature all previously announced features, such as in-game maps and save status. Josh Fairhurst of Limited Run Games admitted that negotiating the necessary licenses was a long process, but it will greatly enrich the collection.

Don’t forget that physical and digital versions of Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues are on the way, as part of the Jurassic Park Collection. This will include all versions of the games, released on NES, SNES and Game Boy. The physical versions will be available in three different editions and Reservations are available until October 15.

Also, Limited Run Games It also offers NES, Game Boy and SNES cartridges. of Jurassic Park titles with replica game manuals, whose prices vary between $49.99 and $69.99 depending on the console. Additionally, there are collector’s editions for $99.99 that include an illuminated amber cartridge, a double-sided poster, and a foil-stamped numbered receipt. Perfect for the most nostalgic!

