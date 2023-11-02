Transposons are fragments of DNA that “jump” or transpose from one location to another, altering our genetic makeup. From there they get their “scientific” name and the more colloquial one: jumping genes.

Transposons and aging. “Jumping genes” are DNA sequences with the ability to change their position. This often results in problems as they can interfere with the proper functioning of other genes. Until now, scientists have linked this to diseases such as cancer, but there is another aspect in which they could be playing an important role: aging.

A European team of researchers has investigated how transposons could be interfering with the functioning of our cells. Transposons tend to activate over time. When they do so and begin to move noticeably, they end up destabilizing the cell’s genetic code, causing it to lose functionality and aging occurs.

Piwi-piARN. The researchers analyzed cells with a tendency not to age, such as tumor stem cells or those of the so-called “immortal jellyfish” (Turritopsis dohrnii). In this way, they found a process with which some cells could “silence” their transposons, which they called Piwi-piRNA.

Prolonging the life of the worm. The team tested this silencing process by activating it in laboratory worms, specifically Caenorhabditis elegans, a type of animal often used in longevity studies.

The researchers found that by reinforcing this Piwi-piRNA pathway they were able to extend the life of the worm. And not only that, by downregulating the expression of several of these transposons they observed that the more mobile genes silenced, the greater this increase in life expectancy.

The details of this study have been recently published in an article in the journal Nature Communications.

Multiple lines of research. Thanks to this new work, one of the possible ways through which this relationship between age and physical deterioration of our cells can occur has been demonstrated. However, the idea that transposons could be linked to aging has been on the minds of geneticists at least since the 1990s.

Transposons were discovered approximately a century ago by American biologist Barbara McClintock, who would receive the Nobel Prize in 1983 for the discovery of these “mobile genetic elements.”

Already in 2015, the authors of the study began to speculate about this Piwi-piRNA pathway as a link between age and aging. Today there are various laboratories that work from transposons in the search for techniques with which to win the game against aging.

The future of the fight against age. However, the path that a hypothetical treatment or possible therapy would have to take would be very long, so it will still take us a while to see if this new discovery serves not only to extend our longevity but also to improve our quality of life in the later stages. . Even so, those responsible for the study are optimistic.

“In our longevity trial, just underregulating [transposones] or somatically overexpressing elements of the Piwi-piRNA pathway, we have observed a significant advantage in life extension,” Ádám Sturm, one of the authors of the study, explained in a press release. “This opens the door to a myriad of potential applications in the world of medicine and biology.”

