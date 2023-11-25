Jujutsu Kaisen es one of the most popular anime and manga of the moment, so it is not strange to know that it has more and more video games. This week Jujutsu Kaisen Typing: Jutsuda was announced, a new title for PC that few fans of the franchise will dare to play for one simple reason: it is an educational title.

Jujutsu Kaisen will have an educational game at the end of the year

Contrary to what many fans might believe, Jujutsu Kaisen Typing: Jutsuda is not a game full of action and exciting combat. Is about an educational game for people to learn typing in a fun way

Yes, it sounds a bit strange, but it is a title aimed at elementary and high school students who are fans of the franchise. Jujutsu Kaisen Typing: Jutsuda promises to help younger gamers improve their keyboarding skills while offering engaging game-based content. the first season of the anime.

The project will be based on the fights in the saga, so players will have to be skillful and quick to write, since the power of their attacks will depend on this. The game will feature a tutorial presented by Satoru Gojōwho will introduce users to the principles of typing.

The idea is that students also learn words, idioms, and various programming terms. Jujutsu Kaisen Typing: Jutsuda will arrive on PC on December 8 in physical and digital formats. For now, its launch has only been confirmed in Japan. Below you can see some images of the game:

First images of the Jujutsu Kaisen educational game

