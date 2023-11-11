One of the best scenes from the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The great confrontation between Choso and Itadori surprised a large number of Jujutsu Kaisen fans

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has represented a great qualitative leap in an anime that already stood out years ago. And the Shibuya arc already accumulates a good number of action scenes that fans of the work created by Gege Akutami it will be difficult for us to forget.

A moment that has especially impacted fans has been the confrontation that our protagonist has had against Choso and according to the words of one of those responsible for the making of this anime, it has been one of the highest-rated Netflix anime that has inspired what is already considered the most exciting battle that Yuji Itadori has had in the anime so far.

The jewel of the Netflix catalog that has inspired Jujutsu Kaisen

The series that inspired this great moment in episode 13 of the second season has been nothing less than Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersone of the most popular anime of 2022 and one of those gems of the streaming platform that we do not hesitate to recommend to fans of the anime Seinen.

According to the ComicBook medium, it was Kazuto Arai, director of the episode where this fight takes place, the person who confirmed that the excellent use of lighting What we see in the battle between Itadori and Choso is indebted to this popular science fiction anime whose play of red and blue lights were a constant in many scenes to enhance the futuristic atmosphere that predominates in said work. Arai also stated that the effects of water splashes They are inspired by the Kizumonogatari film trilogy.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a work related to the video game Cyberpunk 2077 and one of its main virtues is precisely the fantastic setting that accompanied it. the 10 chapters that make up the only season of the series. In this case the animation was carried out by Studio Triggerwas not a series animated by MAPPA.

This confrontation concluded in a way that many Jujutsu Kaisen fans did not expect. Despite fighting with all his strength, Itadori ended up being defeated by Choso, causing great disappointment to Sukuna, who was aware of the battle without worrying at all about it. the boy who serves as a container from the first chapter of the series.

