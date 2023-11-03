This very unique aspect of Jujutsu Kaisen makes its fights amazing.

Gege Akutami seems to have achieved the perfect recipe to make his battles memorable.

One of the most outstanding elements of Jujutsu Kaisen are its battlesgiven that Gege Akutami has known how to illustrate each of the series’ confrontations in an exceptional way, being praised by fans, who have enjoyed each combat that has been shown throughout the plot.

Since its inception, Jujutsu Kaisen has been full of very surprising battleswhich have been rising in level as the story develops, providing a unique show that has captivated fans, this being one of the most notable elements of the series and that have made it more striking.

However, There is one aspect in particular that makes Jujutsu Kaisen fights so amazing. and that is the teamworksince Akutami usually resorts to this element on various occasions, having very interesting results that have guaranteed the success of the series, since many enjoy watching these group combats in which the lives of the sorcerers tend to be at stake. all the time.

Team battles give a unique touch to Jujutsu Kaisen

As we have already mentioned, Jujutsu Kaisen has presented action-packed moments with incredible fights throughout the plot. that have surprised fans, as they usually take things to another level, as happened in the fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, which was full of very exciting situations that unleashed all kinds of sensations in the followers.

Jujutsu Kaisen seems to have found the secret ingredient to make his battles more memorable, as it is one of the few works that usually uses various team fightssince Akutami uses this resource very often, making these confrontations very amazing, since it is an excellent way to demonstrate teamwork and highlight the immeasurable power of the villainsa detail that makes these fights unique.

While one-on-one combat can work perfectly within the play, Team battles usually convey a greater sensation to followerssince most of the time sorcerers are at a great disadvantage, which means that by joining forces they can face their rivals in a more optimal way, an element that has made Akutami’s work stands out in its genresince in this way the mangaka confirms how powerful the villains he creates are.

This aspect is very interesting, since most Jujutsu Kaisen group battles have been memorableshowing incredible moments of life or death that have been captured in the retina of the spectators, who have enjoyed each confrontation, this being Akutami’s perfect recipe to make his fights so amazingsince it usually takes them to another level, a clear example of this being the Shibuya arc, since it has several group fights that have been wonderful.

It is worth noting, that either with cursed weapons or with rituals, Each Jujutsu Kaisen battle has been a unique display that Akutami has been able to convey meticulously, with the group confrontations being one of the best aspects of the series and that has become evident over time.

Besides, No wonder both individual and group battles are a real gem.since Gege Akutami usually gives them a unique approach that makes these confrontations sublime, since the mangaka himself has explained the tricks he uses to illustrate these action-packed moments in the series.

Without a doubt, Jujutsu Kaisen has good group battles that will stay with fanswho have marveled at these confrontations that have led to this work being completely different from other series, this aspect being a determining factor that has made it stand out.

