This note may include spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen had an impact in its previous chapter as the last moments of Nanami Kento, one of the strongest characters, were shown. Because of this, the community continues to remember him in a good way and even a famous airline wanted to pay tribute to him.

What happened in the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nanami imagined herself on Kuantan beach

As you surely remember, chapter 18 of the anime showed the brief return of Nanami, who in his last moments removed several curses until Mahito finished him off. During that moment, Nanami was imagining herself on the beautiful beach of Kuantan, Malaysia.

This caused the well-known airline Malaysia Airlines to pay a small tribute to the sorcerer, this with a publication that went down very well with all Jujutsu Kaisen followers who continue to suffer from his loss.

Here you can see it:

This is the airline’s publication

“Kuantan would be nice” as well as Kento Nanami

I longed for. From anime dreams to real life scenes, explore this beach destination with us. Immerse yourself in the charm of Kuantan,” the post says.

As you could see, the airline took advantage of Nanami’s last moments to say goodbye to him and promote one of its popular destinations, which many Jujutsu Kaisen fans will want to visit.

This is the trailer for the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen:

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 will premiere this Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM, central Mexico time. However, it is important to emphasize that this date can change without prior notice if those responsible for the anime see it necessary.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



We invite you to find out all the news related to Jujutsu Kaisen in the following link.

What did you think of this airline publication? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Television / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente