The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is surprising a large number of people for the excellent animation that the new batch of chapters has and above all for the intense fighting which are starring both the main characters of the series and several of its most powerful secondary characters.

One of the characters in the work created by Gege Akutami that They attracted the most attention since their first appearance was Toge Inumaki, a second-year student at the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College who made his debut in the first season and who is also protagonist of conceptual art that we share with you today.

Toge Inumaki already stood out in his first sketches

As with Satoru Gojo’s first sketches, these illustrations were used to animators would have a clearer vision what the character should look like the digital version of this excellent action anime. The sketches are as follows:

Toge Inumaki’s greatest quirk is directly linked to his power. And this sorcerer dominates the Cursed Speech Technique of the Inumaki Clan. This cursed technique makes the words that Toge says an order to his enemies, that is, if Toge orders his enemy not to move, he It will remain motionless for a few moments. We could see this in his fight against Hanami in the first season of the series.

Due to his power, Toge Inumaki must express himself out of combat using only sushi ingredient names so as not to accidentally hurt innocent people who might hear his orders. This has made the character protagonist of more than one comic moment.

The exciting Shibuya arc exposed in its most recent episodes the immense power that Sukuna possesses, the dangerous being that has taken Yuji Itadori’s body as a vessel. After the great chaos caused in the place, history has taken another new twist by confirming the unexpected return of one of its most beloved heroes.

