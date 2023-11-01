Jujutsu Kaisen and the second season of the anime are being a real gale of emotions for millions of fans around the world. Gege Akutami’s work is not only being incredibly valued in the world of manga, his adaptation to anime is not far behind.

The second season is giving us epic and impressive moments, a perfect combo of action, adrenaline, mystery and charismatic characters that make us want to continue watching more of the series with every step it takes.

In fact, some initial images have already been shared about the new episode of the Shibuya Arc that you cannot miss to warm up your engines for the next chapter of the season. Do you take a look at them?

Likewise, we recommend taking a look at the tribute that Akutami has paid to Dragon Ball in volume 41 of the DB manga.

It’s curious to see how times are changing and the legends in anime/manga that have always existed, they are combined with new projects that are conquering hearts and fans wherever they go.

