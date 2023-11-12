Cosplayer Taryn has surprised Jujutsu Kaisen fans by characterizing Toji Fushiguro.

Toji Fushiguro in one of the scenes from the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen

Join the conversation

The world of cosplay is an ideal medium for pay tribute to those fictional characters we admire so much and that come from series, movies, comics and many other artistic media. Its relevance is such today that there are people who have turned this art into their profession, achieving enormous notoriety on various social networks.

Taryn is a great example of this. The cosplayer, who has already shared with you some works as interesting as his characterization of Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer, has once again surprised us by making an incredible cosplay of one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji Fushiguro, a villain who has made an unexpected appearance in the story arc that places our protagonists in Shibuya.

Another excellent work from cosplayer Taryn

From her official Instagram account Taryn has decided to surprise the fans of this excellent action anime whose second season is accumulating a good number of fights to remember in which Toji Fushiguro, a character that the cosplayer has embodied, has been the protagonist on more than one occasion. You can see the artist’s cosplay below:

As Taryn indicates in her post, Toji Fushiguro is a sorcerer killer who does not need Cursed Energy to defeat his adversaries. His great skill in using firearms and, above all, bladed weapons such as katanas of various types is enough for him. He also does not hesitate to take advantage of his great physical resistance and strength to overcome enemies that, on the other hand, he considers as mere objectives to beat. in exchange for generous financial rewards.

Toji fue the first big villain we met in the second season of the anime and managed to shock viewers by defeating none other than Satoru Gojowho we considered by far the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Toji Fushiguro does not stand out only for his great combat skills: the character has also shown to have a surprising connection with one of the main characters of the work and his appearance in Shibuya has allowed him to come into contact with said character, opening the possibility of a new turn of events in which he is already being one of the most dramatic arcs in the series.

Join the conversation