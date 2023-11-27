Jujutsu Kaisen surprises fans again with another unexpected death.

The most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen surprises fans with an unexpected death that could completely change the development of this arc.

Each arc of Jujutsu Kaisen has been distinguished by the number of shocking deaths that have been included during its development, since, throughout the plot, it has been confirmed that Gege Akutami does not hesitate when it comes to getting rid of popular and relevant charactersgiving an unexpected turn to many of the events in this story.

The constant deaths of popular characters have made the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen totally unpredictable, this being a feature that has characterized this work since its beginnings. However, The Cursed Games arc has taken things to another levelsince it has been one of the sagas in which the most shocking deaths have been shown, a clear example of this being the death of Satoru Gojo in his battle against Sukuna.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen has once again surprised fans, since this has brought an unexpected death that completely changes historya detail that confirms that anything could happen in this work.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #243 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen surprises fans with the death of Kenjaku

It is well known that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has focused on the battle of Kenjaku and Fumihiko Takaba, who They have fought one of the most hilarious and fun confrontations in the seriessince this fight has given her comic relief to the tense moments that the plot has been experiencing.

The confrontation between Kenjaku and Takaba took Jujutsu Kaisen back to its beginnings, since This hilarious match was filled with lots of comedy and very funny moments. which were well received by the public, who were delighted with this fight.

Likewise, this fight has had all kinds of moments that generated many fan theories, which They might not be too far from reality and all thanks to the outcome of the most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisensince this has had a 180 degree turn by including an unexpected death.

And the most recent chapter of the manga de Jujutsu Kaisen The comic battle between Kenjaku and Takaba has culminated, giving a very unexpected turn to the result of this confrontation, since after having finished the Takaba and Kenjaku comedy sketch, Yuta Okkotsu appears out of nowhere and cuts off Kenjaku’s head.this being a very shocking event.

In fact, This action by Yuta Okkotsu was part of the plan of these sorcererssince Takaba’s funny feats served to distract Kenjaku so that he did not realize the presence of Yuta, who took the opportunity to put an end to this ancient sorcerer.

Notably this is an unexpected twist in the storywell Kenjaku has been surprised to the point that For the first time during the entire Cursed Games arc, he has received such an accurate blow.. However, given the overwhelming power and tricks of this ancient sorcerer, it is very likely that not dead yet despite having been decapitated, since he seems to have a contingency plan after the comment he made to Yuta during this moment.

Yuta Okkotsu’s return to action has excited fansbecause the prominent sorcerer has performed a surprising feat that could “balance” the scales in favor of the sorcerers, who have done everything in their power to stop Sukuna and Kenjakuwho have been getting away with it.

Without a doubt, Gege Akutami really knows how to surprise Jujutsu Kaisen fansbecause this mangaka has made the Cursed Games arc a true marvel, with moments full of enigmas and uncertainty that little by little they have been changing this story, keeping viewers in suspense.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing see what Gege Akutami will surprise fans withwell it is very hasty to give Kenjaku for deadgiven the power and intelligence of this sorcerer, who has spent centuries planning this chaotic scenario that has claimed the lives of many.

