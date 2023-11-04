Jujutsu Kaisen confirms the power and perversity of Sukuna by brutally murdering two characters.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has shown Sukuna’s terrible power and his most bloodthirsty side.

Join the conversation

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen continues to give something to talk about. And, week after week, episode after episode, new events are shown that leave viewers speechless. Definitely, the Shibuya Incident arc is showing a rather dark segment of Gege Akutami’s work. But everything had been a preamble for the awakening of the King of Curses.

The most recent episode of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has ended with the appearance of Sukuna, the King of Curses. But that’s not all, because The first thing he did was kill the characters who summoned him, but in the worst possible way. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Sukuna has vilely murdered Mimiko and Nanako in the most recent episode of the second season

Since early in the series, it has been established that Ryomen Sukuna is one of the most powerful characters in the entire franchise. However, it was “sealed”, so to speak, inside Yuji Itadori. But now he has been awakened and promises to make Shibuya tremble with his presence.

After the incredible fight between Choso and Itadori, The latter was badly injured and unconscious.. However, he was found by Suguru Geto’s followers, Mimiko and Nanako, who fed him one of Sukuna’s fingers with the intention of the curse taking control of his body.

As the girls explain later, their intention in waking up Sukuna is ask him to kill the stranger who has taken his master’s body, Suguru Geto. However, these were interrupted by Jogo, who detected the presence of these cursed objects, after having killed some sorcerers, as the outcome of one of the best battles in anime; and he immediately went to the place.

Jogo realized what the girls were doing, so, seeing that that finger had not been enough, decided to feed Yuji all of Sukuna’s fingers that they had collected over time.

After this action, Sukuna took control of Yuji, cutting off Jogo’s arm and forcing him and Mimiko and Nanako to their knees in his presence. At this point, everyone present detected the great power of this curse, which was even more bloodthirsty and terrible than that of Satoru Gojo himself.

Sukuna asks the girls to tell him why they wanted to wake him up. It’s here when Mimiko and Nanako ask him to murder to the kidnapper of Suguru Geto’s body. However, the King of Curses brutally attacks one of the girls, immediately killing her.

The other girl, seeing the situation, tries to use her cursed technique to defend herself against Sukuna, but He attacks her with his cutting technique, ending his life immediately. After this brutal scene, the King of Curses asks Jogo the same question, but he doesn’t want to ask anything of him, so Sukuna offers him a deal that is hard to refuse.

Sukuna has shown why he is the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen

It has always been established that Sukuna is a ruthless being, who is on top of the rest of the Curses with its great power. However, the way he murdered the girls was brutal.

Sukuna is a proud being, so he can’t stand taking orders. Is by this reason that he felt offended when Geto’s followers They asked him to assassinate the entity that has kidnapped his master’s body.

But that’s not all, because Sukuna not only murdered these girls ruthlessly, but He has also shown why he is the King of Cursesa being with incredible power.

And the girls had come to him desperate, because they knew that their teacher had been killed by Gojo, so his body had been kidnapped, so they wanted to free him. However, they did not think that his request would offend Sukuna, causing him to end his life in the blink of an eye.

But this doesn’t end here, well The fight between Jogo and Sukuna has been announced, which promises to be very interesting. And that’s not all, but fans will also be able to see a little more of the power of both curses.

Join the conversation