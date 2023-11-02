Jujutsu Kaisen reminds us that there is still a lot to show in this story arc.

The Shibuya arc involves a large number of Jujutsu Kaisen characters

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is already being considered by many as a season vastly superior to its predecessor, and these statements are supported by the excellent quality of the Star Plasma Vessel arc and, above all, the Shibuya Incident arc, a moment of great importance for both the main plot of the work as for many of the characters most loved by fans of the series.

Shibuya is the scene of some of the best fights in this anime, deserving a separate mention the intense confrontation between Itadori and Choso in one of the most recent chapters, showing us that MAPPA is capable of making real magic with animation. On the other hand, this arc is still far from its end and to demonstrate this, a new video has been shared that includes in its final moments the unexpected appearance of one of the most powerful characters in all of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The exciting Shibuya arc stars in a new promotional video

The official channel of TOHO animation has compiled in a short promotional video the great protagonists of this arc which is characterized precisely by the great prominence that has been given to a large number of the characters in the series, both main and secondary:

In addition to this interesting video as a trailer, an image of Sukuna on the streets of Shibuyaa character who at the moment has decided to stay in the background even during the fights in which Yuji Itadori has participated. We leave you with the image below:

The Shibuya arc is surprising for reasons other than its combats and a good example of this has been the appearance of the Confining Prison that has decided to quickly use Suguru Geto to seal Satoru Gojo and prevent the immense power of this sorcerer from complicating his plans. The surprising return of another of the great Jujutsu Kaisen villains too will complicate things even more for our heroes.

In the most recent episode of the season we have been able to witness the immense power of Dagonanother villain who has remained in the shadows until now and whose abilities are putting Maki and Naobito Zenin and even Kento Nanamia character who proved to be incredibly powerful in the first chapters of the series.

