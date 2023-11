This note may include spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen surprised all fans in the last chapter with the farewell of a very beloved character and the start of the fight between Yuji and Mahito. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time episode 19 of the popular anime will air.

What happened in the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuji is ready to beat Mahito once and for all

As you surely remember, chapter 18 of the anime showed the brief return of Nanami, who in his last moments continued removing curses until Mahito finished him off in front of Yuji. This provoked the wrath of the sorcerer, who unleashed all his power to avenge his friend.

This is the trailer for the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen:

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how the battle between Yuji and Mahito will continue, let us tell you that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19 will premiere this Thursday, November 30 at 11:00 AM, central Mexico time. However, it is important to emphasize that this date can change without prior notice if those responsible for the anime see it necessary.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that allows you to watch new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site.

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

