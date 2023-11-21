This note may include spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen premiered a pretty exciting chapter last week and fans are surely waiting for what will happen in the next one. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time episode 18 of the popular anime will air.

Yuji was shocked by what Sukuna did in Shibuya

What happened in the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen?

As you surely remember, episode 17 of the anime showed Sukuna’s impressive power against Megumi’s most powerful technique. As a result, Shibuya was destroyed and it was a hard blow for Yuji who came to his senses.

This is the trailer for the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen:

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how the events in Shibuya will continue, let us tell you that episode 17 of season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere this Thursday, November 23 at 11:00 AMcentral Mexico time.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that allows you to watch new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site.

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

