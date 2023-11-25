Kento Nanami’s death has been one of the most heartbreaking in Jujutsu Kaisen.

For a long time there had been anticipated that the Shibuya arc would mark a before and after in Jujutsu Kaisenbecause this is full of heartbreaking and shocking moments, which have unleashed a swing of emotions within the fandomwho have been dismayed by the events that have arisen in this saga.

In addition, this arch seems to give no respite to the spectators with the various events that have been addressed during the Shibuya incident, since Sukuna’s great battle against Jogo caused enormous damage in this district, leaving Yuji Itadori dismayed after seeing the consequences of the King of Curses’ actions, causing a turning point in this young man who, You have yet to witness one of the most atrocious and emotional deaths in the series.

And it is that, the most recent episode of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most heartbreaking, since this has shown a shocking death that has shocked both Itadori and the fanswho have been left with their feelings on the surface with the death of their loved one, Kento Nanami.

Episode #18 of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen contains spoilers.

Kento Nanami’s heartbreaking death shocks Jujutsu Kaisen fans

Each arc of Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to cause an emotional impact on viewers, above all, the Shibuya Incident arc, which is at the climax of the plotaddressing moments that have shocked both the sorcerers immersed in this chaotic environment and the fans who have witnessed the escalation of violence that the curses have unleashed.

As the plot has developed it has been possible to see the great chaos and regrettable losses that the fight against curses and dark sorcerers has left that have caused havoc everywhere, leaving moments that have moved fans who have not had the opportunity to recover from the full impact that these events have left.

Nevertheless, The most recent episode has once again shocked fanssince this showed the heartbreaking death of Kento Nanamione of the most beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, who was crucial in the growth of Yuji Itadori as a sorcerer, being one of his first guides in the world of sorcery and who, unfortunately, had a sad farewell that destroyed Itadori and the fans.

Sadly, Kento Nanami, has finished his time in this worksince the prominent sorcerer saw his end at the hand of Mahito who ended up delivering the knockout blow so that he could finally rest in peace and being next to his great friend, Haibarabut not before leaving a sequence of emotional moments that made the death of Nanami more heartbreaking and painful, who demonstrated her bravery until the last moment.

Kento Nanami’s death has been extremely heartbreakingto the point that the fans have been devastated for this tragic moment that has caused a great emotional impact, since Nanami was one of the most beloved characters in the work, a detail that has made her departure very painful.

Notably Studio MAPPA gave Kento Nanami a very emotional and beautiful farewellWell, this beloved sorcerer deserved to leave in style, so the anime did a great job of making the loss of this sorcerer more enjoyable, showing that he left in peaceleaving Yuji Itadori in charge of everything, a detail that confirms the close bond that existed between the two.

Without a doubt, The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has had extremely heartbreaking moments that have completely changed the series, since many of the beloved sorcerers are going through a very difficult situation that has generated a great emotional impact on the fans, who have shocked by Nanami’s deathwhich will not be easy to overcome.

