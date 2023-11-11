Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is being a real success. There are millions of fans who are willing to enjoy weekly the new 20 minutes of each episode that continue to delve deeper into the history of the characters created by Gege Akutami.

The adaptation of MAPPA is complying with some incredible levels of success only within the reach of the best stories. Like every week, we want to open a special window to the world of anime and offer you all the information about the premiere of new episodes, free of spoilers:

Chapter 17 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will premiere on the day November 16, 2023. It will be available through the Crunchyroll platform and we will be able to see it at this premiere time:

Spain: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 12:00h

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

With the arrival of this new episode The plot will continue to intensify, We will see how Sukuna takes a more leading role and the events that we see in Akutami’s work are reflected on the screen. There are many fans who are eagerly awaiting this premiere.

