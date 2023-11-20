The ability of this Cursed Item surprised Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

Satoru Gojo was trapped by the Confining Prison in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen

There are many events that are happening in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and that have surprised viewers. One of them has been the sealing that Suguru Geto has performed on Satoru Gojo thanks to the Confining Prison, a Cursed Object that has managed to transfer this powerful sorcerer to an alien dimension to that of our protagonists.

This sealing has had a huge impact on the plot, and our heroes now do not have Gojo’s help to face the great threats that accompany Geto and that are causing chaos. Some fans wonder if Gojo will be able to get out of prison in time to put an end to the incident that is happening in Shibuya and in this article we will give you details about what will really happen to the most powerful sorcerer of all.

The following lines will include spoilers from chapter 221 and subsequent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The fate of Satoru Gojo after being trapped in the Confining Prison

Satoru Gojo was sealed on October 31 and would not return until chapter 221 of the manga. The events of said chapter take place on November 19, so Gojo remained locked up for 19 days.

His release was thanks to Hana Cross and Angel, who had become the most recommended alternative to bring Gojo back thanks to their abilities. At the time of his release, one of our hero’s priorities was appear in front of Kenjakusomething that happened in that same chapter.

He Satoru Gojo’s confrontation against Sukuna It didn’t take long to arrive either and it became one of the most exciting battles of the entire work, still remembered by the surprising conclusion of it and for everything it has meant for the plot and its main characters.

Focusing on the anime version of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna’s arrival has caused havoc and death in Shibuya by displaying his immense power, also causing great destruction in the place. Sukuna has also shown to have some interest in Megumi Fushiguroa fact that has aroused the intrigue of those who follow this spectacular action anime.

