One of the episodes of the Shibuya arc included a clue that could explain why Itadori was able to restrain Sukuna at the beginning of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been characterized by the great variety of mysteries that have been introduced in each arc of the series, which have left many questions in the fans, who have tried to get answers to each of these events on their own, giving way to various hypotheses that could end up being true.

One of the great mysteries that introduced Jujutsu Kaisen since its beginnings it has to do with Itadori Yujisince many are wondering how he was able to prevent Sukuna from completely taking over his bodycontaining him in an incredible way, since the overwhelming power of the King of Curses could be too much for an Itadori who had no knowledge of the vast universe of sorcery and everything that entails decimating the great presence of Ryomen Sukuna.

However, one of the episodes of the Shibuya arc there could be hidden a clue regarding this great mysterywhich could provide a better context or clearer explanation of this disturbing detail that has given rise to a large number of hypotheses within the fandom.

Geto’s body, resisting Kenjaku’s control, could explain one of the great mysteries of Jujutsu Kaisen

The enigma has been a fundamental part of the plot of Jujutsu Kaisensince Gege Akutami has introduced a large number of mysteries in the series that, to this day, have not yet been completely clarified, an example of this being, the control that Yuji Itadori exercises over Sukunasince this young man was able to contain the powerful King of Curses from the first moment, preventing it from completely taking over his body.

In addition, Some details have been revealed regarding this action by Itadori. However, this feat continues to generate many concerns among followers, who have not been slow to seek answers on their own, and it seems that, one of the Shibuya arc episodes might have included a clue which would provide more context on this mystery.

And it is that, during the first episodes of the Shibuya incidentthe identity of the true villain of the series was revealed, called, Kenjakuwho was controlling Suguru Geto’s body through his cursed techniquewhich allows him to transplant himself like a brain into the bodies of others.

In the middle of this episode, it was possible appreciate a subtle clue that could explain why Itadori was able to resist Sukuna’s possession at the beginning of the series, since while Kenjaku had trapped Gojo in the confining prison, Satoru asks Geto not to let himself be controlled and surprisingly, Suguru’s hand strangled Kenjakuleaving the latter baffled that Geto’s soul could gain control of his arm, struggling to regain his body.

This detail could go some way to explaining why Itadori didn’t succumb to Sukuna’s control by eating his finger at the beginning of the series.since everything seems to indicate that emotions play a crucial rolesince Geto’s soul struggled to control his body upon hearing Satoru’s pleas and Yuji could have contained Sukuna in his desperate to save his friendswhich caused them to take control of his body.

It should be noted that, in The Itadori case is not a simple issuegiven that his ability to contain Sukuna involves many factors that have not been fully addressed. However, this small clue could serve to explain why Yuji was able to contain the King of Curses by having eaten this entity’s finger for the first time.

On the other hand, this little moment in the Shibuya arc could be a little clue which would anticipate how Megumi could be crucial in breaking free of Sukuna’s control in the upcoming events of the series, as this villain has managed to break the young sorcererleading to a turning point in which darkness seems to have completely enveloped his soul.

