Jujutsu Kaisen is on everyone’s lips right now. And it is that the MAPPA masterpiece It is trending in practically all anime and manga media and in the community in general. The last episode of the series left everyone with their mouths open.

And that is the quality that the studio has demonstrated with the animation of Gege Akutami’s work. As is customary in all Jujutsu episodes, we will be able to see the episode 18 of the second season on November 23.

Its premiere time in Spain will be 6:00 p.m.. The last chapter of the series left us wanting to know what Itadori’s next move will be, what has happened to Gojo, the fate of many of the most beloved characters in the series such as Megumi or Nanami and dozens of other things.

We will have to wait a little less than a week from the time of publication of this entry, until the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen and its second season. A season that is bringing us many surprises. Remember that you can see the adaptation of MAPPA legally and officially every Thursday on Crunchyroll.