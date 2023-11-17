Is the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in danger? A new controversy has arisen among MAPPA animators.

The animators and those responsible for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime have expressed their discontent about the working conditions that MAPPA offers them.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is on everyone’s lips and for different reasons. On the one hand, since its broadcast began, The impressive work of MAPPA to adapt the work has been highlighted by Gege Akutami to animated format, as seen during the Star Plasma Vessel arc. But that’s not all, since there was also great expectation because the Shibuya Incident arc would be adapted.

In the manga, this arc means a before and after for all the characters in the play and with important consequences, as well as terrifying deaths. Therefore, fans were anxiously waiting for the broadcast to begin. And from here, many problems have started regarding the anime. In addition, it has been revealed that the quality of this season could be in danger due to scheduling problems.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Quality Might Be in Trouble Due to Tight Schedule

It is impossible to deny that Studio MAPPA has been making an impressive job adapting the work of Gege Akutami to animated format. They have demonstrated this since the first season and, now in the second, they have also improved the general quality of the episodes, as was evident in the first part.

However, although in general terms it is being a spectacular adaptation, with quality animations such as Choso and Yuji’s fight, fans have noticed that, during the Shibuya Incident arc, There have been some quality drops in certain episodes. At first, this seemed to be something isolated, but as the emissions increased, it became more evident.

This is directly related to the controversy that has occurred on social networks in recent days, when some MAPPA workers They have shared some messages where they criticize the way the company is treating them and the complicated working conditions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Production Meltdown continues.

An example of this is Arai Kazuto himself, one of the anime directorswho has shared a message claiming that he is overwhelmed by everything that is happening, referring to the complaints of his colleagues and the company’s tight schedule.

And it is not a secret that MAPPA manages a fairly tight schedule, since he has accepted different projects, which he has been working on in parallel. In this sense, while they were carrying out the animation of the final episode of Shingeki no Kyojin, they were also working on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Many of MAPPA’s animators and workers are taking to social networks to express dissatisfaction with working conditions They force them to work excessively and against the clock, but they also take advantage of making their departure from these projects official, because they simply can’t stand it anymore.

It is no secret that, in the past, MAPPA has managed to meet the deadlines of its projects, ensuring that they are released at the agreed time. However, the main people affected and harmed by this pace of work are the animators, as they are put to work in deplorable conditions and in an inhuman manner in order to fulfill these responsibilities acquired by the company.

Obviously, this whole situation that the animators and members of MAPPA are going through, who They have had to work extremely hard in order to meet deadlines, as the company continues to accept more and more projects without stopping.

In the end, this whole situation has a direct impact on the general quality of the animes, as is the case of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisenspecifically the Shibuya Incident arc, where the declines in the quality of the drawing and animation have been noted.

Logically, this is not the fault of the animators, but of all the pressure and pace at which they are forced to work in order to meet the release date of each episode. Let’s hope this whole situation improves. and these people receive a break and the pace of work is normalized so that they can enjoy their projects.

Otherwise, Jujutsu Kaisen could be in trouble of continuity to continue broadcasting the anime episodes.

