It seems that there is news about this premiere of Nintendo Switch. They have been recently confirmed and I’m sure you will be interested. According to what was shared, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be released on February 2, 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

The game’s official account shared a message and then deleted it, although it was missed by fans a few days ago and has now been officially confirmed. Remember that it was recently confirmed where to read episode 238 of the manga and some reports of poor working conditions.

We also already knew about its editions and now it has been shown a new trailer with more characters. The title is promising, offering 2 on 2 combat and the opportunity to master the characters’ cursed techniques. Get ready for exciting battles and expand your domain!

Here you have the trailer of Kento Nanami, Mahito, Eso y Kechizu:

We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can find the premise and trailer for this title below:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is a 3D action fighting game where players create a team from the anime cast of Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits and unleash powerful attacks with the series’ famous “Cursed Techniques” in battles. two against two.

What do you think?

Fuente.