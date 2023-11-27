We have an interesting fact about this Nintendo Switch game. They have been recently confirmed and I’m sure you will be interested. You already know that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be released on February 2, 2024 and now we have your download size.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

The game’s official account shared a message and then deleted it, although fans missed it a few days ago and now its release date has been officially confirmed. Remember that it was recently confirmed where to read episode 238 of the manga and some reports of poor working conditions.

We also learned about its editions and now we can confirm that the size of its download it is 5.8 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash es a 3D action fighting game in which players create a team from the cast of the Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits anime and unleash powerful attacks with the series’ famous “Cursed Techniques” in two-on-two combat.

What do you think?

Fuente.