Jujutsu Kaisen episode 6 included a fun original scene from the Shibuya arc.

Episode 6 of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen included a fun original scene that significantly improved the manga.

The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has not been wastedsince this installment is addressing the long-awaited arc of Shibuya incidentwhich has had extremely impressive battles that have confirmed why this arc is considered the best of the entire series.

Likewise, the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has made great changes that have significantly improved the work, making this arc a true audiovisual gem that has developed all kinds of moments in one place, showing different shades of sorcerers that come to life in the series.

But this has not been the only interesting detail that the anime has brought with it. Jujutsu Kaisensince the second season has added a hilarious original scene to the Shibuya arcwhich has noticeably improved every moment of this deliveryhighlighting the great humorous touch that has characterized this work since its beginnings.

This original scene from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has significantly improved the Shibuya arc

It is a secret to no one that Adaptations to digital format of mangas usually have original content which gives better development to the plot, since in many cases these extra panels and sequences make the story take longer. a more consistent rhythm and do not feel so rushed or empty, which is why most anime include original scenes in each episode.

Evidently, The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has not been immune to this treatmentsince the adaptation to digital format of this work also has had some original scenes that have notably improved the manga prior to the expected Shibuya arc, specifically, the episode 6 of the seriesin which Yuji and Nobara are hanging out and discussing plans for the afternoon, so Itadori tries to get Nobara to watch a new movie with him.

Yuji tries to convince Nobara to watch the feature film called Human Worm 4showing you a trailer for this film in which the story of the film’s protagonist is told in a very hilarious way that is complemented by the humor that Gege Akutami usually includes in the series, this being an original scene that improves the manga with a fun touch of comedy.

It is not the first time that Yuji mentions the Human Worm movie franchisesince in the first season Junpei saw the third installment of this feature film, this being a conglomeration of details that complements perfectly with the comedy that Akutami usually includes in the series, since the trailer that Itadori showed to Nobara improved this moment noticeably.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been characterized by its humorous touch and the various references to Hollywood and other franchises. that Akutami has included, so this original scene about the Human Worm complements perfectly with the mangaka’s vision of comedy, making this episode prior to the Shibuya arc more fun.

Notably despite the ups and downs that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has hadthis could be considered a wonder, since The various battles that have been animated during the Shibuya arc have been truly incrediblea clear example of this being the recent confrontation between Sukuna and Jogo, which had a great quality of animation and unique effects that made each panel and sequence of this fight a true audiovisual gem that confirms that the animators of Study MAP They do hard work to deliver exceptional results.

On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen is full of curiosities and references to other franchisessince one of the episodes of the second season confirmed that Digimon is canon in the universe of this series, a detail that confirmed that Satoru Gojo is a big fan of this IP.

