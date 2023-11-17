Jujutsu Kaisen and the Pokémon anime are somewhat similar. The world of anime is full of stories of different styles. From those most classic and oldest animes with a characteristic and recognizable designeven the newest projects that have an outline and an animation that could be said to comply more with the visual target of the current public.

Every era in the world of anime has its charm and it is curious to see how two such disparate projects like Jujutsu Kaisen and the Pokémon anime They are similar in a more common technique than many believe. We are talking about “darkening” or dimming in English.

This technique consists of give the image an extra layer of darkness with reduced opacity, which serves to lower the saturation of the image in general and give a more homogeneous appearance to the drawing. We saw this in the episode of the “Porygon Incident” in the Pokémon anime, where more than 600 children had to be taken to hospital due to flare and high saturation of the images.

And we have also seen it in the last episodes of Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Where MAPPA is bound by japan law In terms of animation, to darken its animation to prevent the high contrast and vivid color from causing massive episodes like the one that happened with the Pokémon anime.

Via