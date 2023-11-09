The double ex on the Bianconeri with whom he won everything. And also on the rival for the tricolor

It’s already the Italian derby. Even if there are still a championship round in between (Juve-Cagliari and Inter-Frosinone) and the break for the national teams before the direct clash on 26 November at the Allianz Stadium. “Juve-Inter is a classic of Italian football, I expect a balanced match. It will certainly be more important for Allegri’s team. A question of awareness even before scoring”, says former Serbian midfielder Vladimir Jugovic, one who will challenge this ‘he played with both shirts. If he won the Champions League with the Bianconeri, taking the decisive penalty in the 1996 final against Ajax, he experienced his last Italian stage with the Nerazzurri between 1999 and 2001.