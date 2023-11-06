Rick van S. receives a stiffer sentence than the Public Prosecution Service has demanded.

But yes, instead of Camille van Gestel, Volodymyr Zelensky or Wopke Hoekstra, Humberto got Rick van S. at the table. The cheeky Brabander was shaking in his seat because of the short drive of a Lamborghini Aventador.

What punishment will Rick van S receive from the judge?

Well, what should you do? No idea. According to Rick van S. he was not driving too fast. Ultimately, it turned out that he had driven slightly over the limit: more than three times the permitted speed.

So yes, that will be more than a fine of 100 euros. The judge has just ruled and the sentence is quite severe. This is reported by De Telegraaf, the newspaper of the awakened Netherlands.

Rick van S. is banned from driving for 1 year. He was also sentenced to community service and received a suspended prison sentence. The judge was clearly not impressed by the actions of Rick van S. and therefore wanted to send a clear signal to the other aspiring drivers with a YouTube account. The judge in Zwolle said this after he had made the ruling.

More than 300 km/h

The community service is also not easy. He must complete no less than 120 hours. The suspended prison sentence is 2 weeks. This does not mean that Rick van S. will go to jail to make a cell brand new, but the prison sentence will be carried out if he does not adhere to certain conditions.

Interesting detail: the judge is therefore stricter on Rick van S. than the Public Prosecution Service, although the community service (150 hours) and driving ban (18 months) have been shorter.

Rick van S. drove more than 300 km/h on the A28 near Rouveen, endangering himself, his passenger and other road users, the judge said. Ouch. Extra sad: the insurer also does not pay out a euro, making it an expensive morning for the sympathetic cleaning millionaire, who himself stated that he had not driven too fast.

