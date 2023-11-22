Suara.com – Judge Binsar Gultom was reported to the Supreme Court Supervisory Body (Bawas MA) by the Defense Advocate Alliance Team Jessica Wongso. Advocate representative Rudy Sirait said the report was because judge Binsar Gultom was deemed to have violated the code of ethics. Rudy showed the report files as well as the receipt of the report by Bawas MA which clearly wrote the name of judge Binsar Gultom.

Binsar Gultom is considered to have violated the code of ethics created by the Supreme Court and the Judicial Commission because he discussed a case that had been decided and was broadcast on a private TV. Rudy said that Binsar had violated article 7 paragraph 3 letters F and letter G regarding the regulations of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia and the Judicial Commission number 2bb/MA/09/2012.

Binsar’s actions in the murder case of Wayan Mirna Salihin were also considered to have violated the values ​​of justice and reflected his partiality as a judge.

Who is Judge Binsar Gultom?

Binsar Gultom is a judge who presided over the proceedings in several major cases in Indonesia, such as the cases of Jessica Kumala Wongso and Ferdy Sambo some time ago.

His hometown is Sibolga, North Sumatra. He was born on June 7, 1958 and is currently 65 years old. Binsar currently holds the position of High Judge at the Jakarta High Court.

He completed his undergraduate education at the Faculty of Law at Atma Jaya University, Yogyakarta, majoring in Criminal Law. Apart from that, he also received a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics at STIE Jagakarsa, Jakarta.

Binsar then continued his master’s education at the IBLAM Jakarta College of Law. He also holds a Doctor of Law degree from North Temporary University. This man born in Sibolga has a wife named Sri Misgianti. From their marriage they were blessed with five children.

Biography of Judge Binsar Gultom

Name: Dr. Binsar M. Gultom, SH., M.HPlace/Date of Birth: Sibolga / 7 June 1958 Age: 65 years Religion: Christian Origin: Sibolga, North Sumatra Wife: Sri Misgiati, SE Children: 5 people

That is a brief review of Hakim Binsar Gultom’s profile which has been summarized from various sources.

Contributor: Rishna Maulina Pratama