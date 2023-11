Beune came into action against Rijpma – De Jong in the sixth stage. The Dutch skaters made it an exciting race, where Rijpma – De Jong pushed her skate just over the line: 4.03.71 at 4.03.89. Norway’s Ragna Wiklund raced to gold in 4:01.88. Japan’s Momoko Horiwaka came second with 4:03.43.