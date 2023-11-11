The excellent start to the season with the Gunners, where Arteta now considers him indispensable, convinced Spalletti to call him up again to the national team after not being called up for the last two matches

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

@ dchinellato

11 November 2023 – London

The Emirates Stadium applauds and calls his name as he slowly returns from the bench after the substitution. It’s the 90th minute of Arsenal-Seville, the Gunners dominated and Jorginho was gladiatorial in the middle of the pitch, starting the action for the first goal. With the captain’s armband on his arm, the one he wore due to the absence of starter Martin Odegaard despite having only been at Arsenal since last January. The standing ovation is part of the highlight of this super start to the season for the 31-year-old midfielder, a collection to which is also added the return to the national team for the decisive matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine in which Italy will hunt for the pass to Euro 2024.

return

—

Jorginho had not been considered by Spalletti for the first two call-ups, including the one for the match against England on 17 October. The midfielder was a cornerstone of Mancini’s management, one of the heroes of the Euro 2020 triumph, but his tally of appearances for the national team was stuck at 48, with his last appearance on 15 June in the Nations League semi-final against Spain lost 2 -1. One in which Jorginho had started, being replaced in the 60th minute. The new coach’s first choices, combined with the reduced playing time that the midfielder was accumulating at Arsenal, seemed to point in different directions. But in recent weeks Jorginho has consistently found himself back on the pitch with the Gunners, where he is appreciated far beyond the contribution he makes when he plays. And performances like the one against Sevilla convinced Spalletti to include him in the 29 who will try to gain a pass for the 2024 European Championship.

rebirth

—

“I’m really happy that he’s returning to the national team – said Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s victory over Burnley, in which Jorginho once again played as a starter and captain -. I know what Italy means to him, how desperately he wanted be part of the team. And I think he fully deserves this call-up.” The Spanish coach has always been a great admirer of Jorginho, who he considers the ideal midfielder to deploy in front of the defense in his style of play. At the beginning of the season, the role was occupied by Declan Rice, Arsenal’s great summer signing, the linchpin of a fluid formation in which Alex Zinchenko gave him a hand in midfield, centralizing from the left-back role, with Odegaard and Kai Havertz, nominally his two other midfielders, to support the attack. The German’s difficulties, however, pushed Arteta to change his formation, to insert an extra midfielder, moving Rice into the number 8 role that Grant Xhaka had last year. And this is where Jorginho came into the picture. “He is an incredible player, a leader, a very intelligent person with the qualities to improve our team. And he has great experience, like having won a European Championship and a Champions League among other things,” Arteta said of the blue.

leader

—

In Jorginho, Arteta sees a leader, a general on the pitch, someone capable of transmitting calm to his teammates and managing the pace of the team. He saw it straight away, ever since Arsenal signed him from Chelsea, where he was captain, at the end of the last January transfer window. The blue immediately made his way into the Gunners’ locker room, winning over his teammates with his personality. “He has great experience, he gives us many things on the pitch but also off it – Takehiro Tomiyasu, voted Arsenal’s best player in October by the fans, said of him -. He is one of the best possible examples for all of us, and I personally learned many things from him.” Jorginho returned to the starting line-up in the super match against Manchester City on 8 October and has not been out since. And in the last three games he inherited the captaincy from Odegaard. On the pitch he commands, directs, creates. He helps Arsenal improve. It’s one of the reasons why Arteta appreciates him so much. And it is the same qualities that pushed Spalletti to call him back to the national team.

