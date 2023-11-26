November 25, 2023

Jorge Martin triumphs in the Valencia Sprint

Jorge Martin is still alive in the title fight. In fact, the Spanish centaur won the Sprint Race of the Valencia Grand Prix, in which Pecco Bagnaia finished in fifth place, thus postponing the decisive verdict to establish the 2023 MotoGP world champion until Sunday.

The Pramac rider finished ahead of Brad Binder’s KTM and the brilliant Marc Marquez’s Honda. The Top 5 is completed by Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia and Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati, who appeared to be in difficulty. Immediately behind were Fabio Di Giannantonio’s Ducati Gresini and Marco Bezzecchi’s Mooney VR46 Racing Team. Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco also scored points.

With this victory Martin gained 7 points on Bagnaia, now 14 points away. Fifth place in Sunday’s race will be enough for the Piedmontese driver to confirm himself as world champion, regardless of the Spaniard’s result.

MotoGP, Sprint Race Valencia, Top 9 finishing order:

1 Jorge Martin

2 Brad Binder

3 Marc Marquez

4 Maverick Vinales

5 Francesco Bagnaia

6 Fabio Di Giannantonio

7 Marco Bezzecchi

8 Alex Marquez

9 Johann Zarco

©Getty Images