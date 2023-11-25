November 24, 2023

Jorge Martin third in the first free practice in Valencia, Pecco Bagnaia further back

The Frenchman of Ducati Pramac, therefore teammate of the Spaniard Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, set the best time in the first free practice of the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community MotoGP class on the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, the last round of the 2023 world championship.

Second at 187 thousandths of a second is Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Team Gresini Ducati, third at 259 thousandths of a second for Martin, who will try to snatch the world title from Pecco Bagnaia. Fourth place was for Bezzecchi on the Ducati of Team Mooney VR46, fifth for the Spanish Maverick Vinales with the first official Aprilia, sixth for the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo with the official Yamaha, seventh for the Spanish Marc Marquez on the Honda.

Bagnaia, who is 21 points ahead of Martin in the standings, is thirteenth and in great difficulty with his official Ducati: a not at all encouraging start to the weekend for the world champion. At 3pm the second free practice sessions will take place, with the top ten finishers moving directly to tomorrow’s Q2.

