November 23, 2023

Jorge Martin: “No feedback from Michelin”

Jorge Martin, speaking to Sky Sport, returned to the rear tire problem in the Qatar GP, which cost him tenth place in Losail and a 21 point delay in the general classification from Pecco Bagnaia.

“I haven’t had any feedback from Michelin, well – admitted the Pramac rider – In the end it shouldn’t happen to anyone, I think that in a championship like this it shouldn’t happen. It happened to me at the worst moment of the season. If it happens at the start year is one thing, but when you’re fighting for the title with two races to go it can’t happen. I don’t want to talk about tires anymore now, I just want to think about winning the race, having fun and making my strategy.”

“I’m happy to be back home, this is a track that I like and I can’t wait to get back on the bike to try to win. It’s not over yet, the objective is to achieve success in both races, it’s the “The only way to have any chance. Let’s try” concluded Martin, who has no intention of giving up.

©Getty Images