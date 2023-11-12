November 11, 2023

The words of Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin didn’t win the sprint in Malaysia but can still be satisfied with the two points he grabbed in the standings, with Pecco Bagnaia now only 11 points away.

“It was a fantastic race, we were all at the limit. I paid for a bad start and wasn’t able to stay in front. The positive thing is that I managed to get in front of Bagnaia and I recovered some points for the championship. Tomorrow I’m aiming for the victory”.

Jorge Martin finished behind Alex Marquez but will be the favorite on Sunday.

©Getty Images