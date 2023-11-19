November 16, 2023

Jorge Martin’s statements at the press conference of the Qatar GP

During the press conference to present the Qatar GP, Ducati Pramac rider Jorge Martin, among the various topics covered, spoke about the world championship fight with Pecco Bagnaia and the possible teamwork between the two official Ducati riders.

“Recovering points is my main objective. I have to try to get the most out of this race. With the new asphalt there will be more grip, we will have to be intelligent, fast and manage the situation and the tires well” began the Ducati Pramac rider to the microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”

“There is a lot of pressure on us. We can make mistakes, but if you make them you lose the World Championship. We have to be fast, but without making mistakes. I don’t think it will be decided here, I think the championship will be decided in the last race in Valencia, which is a circuit that I like and where I have always had good races. I’m confident, I hope to recover more points here and be able to fight for the title there” continued the Spanish driver.

“I can’t know if Bastianini and Marini will help Pecco. I only think about myself, then if someone tries to help him it’s a dynamic over which I have no control. I think we would all be very close and I expect a race full of brawl” commented Jorge Martin.

©Getty Images