November 28, 2023

Jorge Martin is blunt about his possible move to the official Ducati

The 2023 World Championship ended in bitter disappointment for Jorge Martin, who saw his title victory slip away at the last race in Valencia due to a fall after six laps. Interviewed on the microphones of “AS”, the Prima Pramac rider returned to talk about his future and the possible promotion to the official Ducati in place of Enea Bastianini

“If I haven’t already demonstrated enough that I deserve to become an official rider, I will never prove it. In 2024 I will remain in the Pramac team where I feel very good and for 2025 we will see” began the Spanish centaur.

“It’s not a question of technical material, we have everything we need to fight for the title. The official team, however, has the power to be able to control the other riders a little. I knew it at the beginning of this race year and I will also take it into consideration in the next one” added Jorge Martin.

Thanks to Enea Bastianini’s complicated 2023, however, the possibility of promoting the Spanish centaur starting from the next MotoGP season would not be ruled out at the official Ducati team.

©Getty Images