November 6, 2023

The situation in Borgo Panigale may not experience any shocks.

Jorge Martin is competing with Pecco Bagnaia for the 2023 world champion title in MotoGP, and for days the possibility of him joining him in the Ducati factory team next season has been discussed. This transfer rumor would see the Spaniard leave Team Pramac and take the place of Enea Bastianini, who would ideally follow the opposite path. Yet those who know him better than many others explain that the scenario is less close to materialize than one might believe.

In fact, Albert Valera, his agent, spoke about Martin’s future, intercepted by ‘Motorsport.com’. “His intention would be to secure the red bike in 2025 and 2026. Entering the official team as early as 2024 would be the consequence of a fantastic season. This, however, is a decision in the hands of Ducati. And they, until now, have no they said nothing.”

‘Motorsport.com’ added that it has learned that Martin or his entourage have no intention of putting pressure on Ducati to assign Bastianini’s bike to the Spaniard. The rider would in fact find himself perfectly at ease in Pramac, and here he would feel capable of “aspiring to anything”.

