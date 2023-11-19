November 18, 2023

The words of Jorge Martin after the triumph in the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP

After the success in the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP, which allowed Jorge Martin to close on Pecco Bagnaia in the standings and postpone the discussion to the Valencia GP, the same Spanish centaur of the Prima Pramac team analyzed his performance in no uncertain terms in the post-race microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”.

“Today I felt strong, I felt I could have the pace to win, but you never know exactly what will happen until the race starts. I felt good and this weekend even better” began the Spanish centaur.

“First I was behind Marc, then behind Pecco, I had to try to make my way, it wasn’t very easy because they are exceptional riders. The management of the rear was also perfect because I managed to catch up with them, overtake them and then I kept a truly remarkable pace , I felt very strong” continued number 89.

“I was only two tenths ahead of Di Giannantonio at the end and I managed to hold on. It’s an important victory because we recovered some points and tomorrow will be a great day, hoping to do the same” commented Jorge Martin.

©Getty Images