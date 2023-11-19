November 18, 2023

Qatar GP, Jorge Martin wins the Sprint Race and closes in on the World Championship

Jorge Martin wins the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP with a splendid comeback in the first part of the race. The Spanish centaur preceded Fabio Di Giannantonio (Team Gresini) and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46).

At the foot of the podium was Alex Marquez’s other Ducati Gresini. Only fifth, however, is Pecco Bagnaia, who sees his lead in the standings halved. Completing the Top 10 are Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), Brad Binder (KTM), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Augusto Fernandez (GasGas) and Johann Zarco (Ducati).

With the success in the Sprint Race Jorge Martin moved to just seven points behind Bagnaia. In addition, the Spaniard’s victory arithmetically postponed the World Championship discussion to the last round in Valencia.

The finishing order of the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP

1. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)

3. Luca Marini (Ducati)

4. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

5. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

6. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

7. Brad Binder (KTM)

8. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

9. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas)

10. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

11. Marc Marquez (Honda)

12. Jack Miller (KTM)

13. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

14. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)

15. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

16. Pol Espargaro (GasGas)

17. Iker Lecuona (Honda)

18. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)

19. Joan Mir (Honda)

20. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

WITHDRAW

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia)