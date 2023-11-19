November 17, 2023

Hours of very bad sensations, then finally a bit of confidence.

Jorge Martin took home a hard-earned seventh place in pre-qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. The Spaniard from Team Pramac particularly suffered from the new Losail asphalt which forced him to change tire strategies. And not finding the right solution, at a certain point, even made him fear that his Friday could end with too much danger.

“A day of m…, really difficult. I couldn’t make the corners – confessed Martin to the microphones of ‘Sky Sport’ -, it didn’t even feel like I was racing with a MotoGP. But in the end I at least managed to be fast with the right tires, and this gives me a bit of peace of mind. Because it was really difficult, I thought I was going to hurt myself. In the end, however, I managed to finish the day, and this is already enough for me.”

“There are no setup problems, it’s really the tires. They didn’t work for me, and I always had the sensation of falling. So I tried to do a few laps, but after 2-3 runs I still couldn’t get them to work properly. The situation continued, until the moment we finally managed to find the right tyres,” Martin concluded in his analysis.

©Getty Images